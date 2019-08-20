VIVO Price Up 60.3% Over Last Week (VIVO)

VIVO (CURRENCY:VIVO) traded 54.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. VIVO has a market capitalization of $20,219.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of VIVO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIVO coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, VIVO has traded up 60.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIVO alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,826.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.45 or 0.01831447 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $317.46 or 0.02929852 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.71 or 0.00698747 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.07 or 0.00794388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012048 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00055769 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00484636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00126442 BTC.

VIVO Profile

VIVO (CRYPTO:VIVO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. VIVO’s total supply is 5,486,059 coins and its circulating supply is 4,666,059 coins. The official message board for VIVO is join.slack.com/t/vivocoin/shared_invite/MjM3MTQzNjgzOTIwLTE1MDQ4MDg4MDAtMmVkNTRjOGM1Yg . The Reddit community for VIVO is /r/VIVOcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIVO is www.vivocoin.net . VIVO’s official Twitter account is @vivocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VIVO

VIVO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIVO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIVO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIVO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIVO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIVO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.