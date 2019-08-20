Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 0.7% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 239,622 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after acquiring an additional 21,530 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 54,779 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $78,444.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,788.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,047 shares of company stock valued at $234,591. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average of $57.08. The firm has a market cap of $234.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Bank of America set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

