Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,505,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 314,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 151,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.67. 40,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889,803. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $119.35 and a 12-month high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.