Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 66.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 328.6% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.8% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 101.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.18. 1,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,598. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.15 and its 200 day moving average is $109.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.59 and a 12 month high of $116.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

