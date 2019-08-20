Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Decreased by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of FTB Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. FTB Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $25,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,126,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,770,000 after buying an additional 1,735,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,374,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,882,000 after buying an additional 53,068 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,554,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,359,000 after buying an additional 1,018,261 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,757,000 after buying an additional 24,216 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,376,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,014,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the period.

Shares of VO traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.28. The stock had a trading volume of 127,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,865. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $129.51 and a 12-month high of $171.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

