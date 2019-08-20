Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,931 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIGI. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of VIGI stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $65.08. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,702. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.28. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $55.61 and a twelve month high of $68.88.

