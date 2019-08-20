Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Position Lifted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 238,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,444,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,489. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $88.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.52.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

