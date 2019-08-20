Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Boosted by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,744 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 7.1% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $19,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,104,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,233,000 after buying an additional 58,578 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,393,000 after purchasing an additional 168,937 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,206,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,637,000 after purchasing an additional 22,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $93,322,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.81. 206,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,279. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $89.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.30.

