Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Reduced by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,832,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 7.1% of Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $118,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 25,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 338,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 398,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 15,558 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,253,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,868,205. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.