ValuEngine Downgrades Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chaparral Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Chaparral Energy alerts:

Chaparral Energy stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Chaparral Energy has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $18.93.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million. Chaparral Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 33.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Chaparral Energy will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chaparral Energy news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc acquired 554,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,170,716.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,828,107 shares of company stock worth $8,615,197 over the last 90 days. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC now owns 8,808,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,283,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 170,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,835,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 316,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 661.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,722,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 260,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 46,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Chaparral Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaparral Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.