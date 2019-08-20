USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered USINAS SIDERURG/S from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,034. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. USINAS SIDERURG/S has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $2.92.

USINAS SIDERURG/S Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include heavy plates, sincron, hot and cold rolled products, laser welded assemblies, slits/rolls, blanks, and hot-dip galvanized and electrogalvanized coils and sheets.

