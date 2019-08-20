USDQ (USDQ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $138,592.00

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, USDQ has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. USDQ has a market cap of $5.49 million and $138,592.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDQ token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009306 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00065105 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00353217 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006767 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001153 BTC.

About USDQ

USDQ is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,508,224 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

