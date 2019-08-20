USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.22

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.22 and traded as high as $8.14. USA Truck shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 3,006 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on USAK shares. Cowen lowered their target price on USA Truck from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $16.00 price target on USA Truck and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut USA Truck from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on USA Truck in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $67.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.22.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $133.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.20 million. USA Truck had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that USA Truck, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other USA Truck news, Director Robert E. Creager bought 5,721 shares of USA Truck stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $46,454.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,663 shares in the company, valued at $322,063.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason R. Bates bought 15,000 shares of USA Truck stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 34,896 shares of company stock valued at $289,084. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAK. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in USA Truck during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in USA Truck during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in USA Truck by 181.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 24,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in USA Truck by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in USA Truck by 45.3% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAK)

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

