USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.22

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.22 and traded as high as $8.14. USA Truck shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 3,006 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have issued reports on USAK shares. Cowen lowered their target price on USA Truck from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $16.00 price target on USA Truck and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut USA Truck from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on USA Truck in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $67.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.22.
In other USA Truck news, Director Robert E. Creager bought 5,721 shares of USA Truck stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $46,454.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,663 shares in the company, valued at $322,063.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason R. Bates bought 15,000 shares of USA Truck stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 34,896 shares of company stock valued at $289,084. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAK. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in USA Truck during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in USA Truck during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in USA Truck by 181.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 24,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in USA Truck by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in USA Truck by 45.3% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.
USA Truck Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAK)
USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.
See Also: Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.