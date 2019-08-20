Urban&Civic (LON:UANC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $314.11

Urban&Civic PLC (LON:UANC) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.11 and traded as low as $304.60. Urban&Civic shares last traded at $309.00, with a volume of 235,593 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Urban&Civic in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 313.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 297.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87.

Urban&Civic plc engages in property development and real estate activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Strategic Land and Commercial Property Development. The Strategic Land segment includes serviced and unserviced lands, consented and unconsented land, and mixed-use development and promotion sites.

