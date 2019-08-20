Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) to post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Upland Software posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Upland Software.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a positive return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $53.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Upland Software from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

Shares of Upland Software stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,034. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Upland Software has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $54.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,510,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Upland Software by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,378,000 after purchasing an additional 350,651 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Upland Software by 2,452.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after purchasing an additional 268,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.