United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Stock Position Raised by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,246.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $567,012.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,929.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.08. The company had a trading volume of 79,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,004. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.37 and its 200 day moving average is $130.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $100.48 and a twelve month high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.