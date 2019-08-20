United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in United Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in United Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its position in United Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its position in United Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of UTX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.89. The stock had a trading volume of 981,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $100.48 and a 52-week high of $144.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.37 and its 200 day moving average is $130.23. The firm has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

UTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.21.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $567,012.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,929.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.