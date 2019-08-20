United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.21.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. Cowen upgraded United Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Vertical Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.27. United Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $100.48 and a fifty-two week high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Technologies will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total value of $567,012.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,929.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 276.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 65,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 49,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 48,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 34,980 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

