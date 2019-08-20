United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $86.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Airlines is benefiting from robust growth in passenger revenues owing to solid demand for air travel. The company's cost-control measures are also encouraging. Notably, non-fuel unit costs for 2019 are expected to rise merely 0.5-1%. United Airlines also issued a bullish earnings guidance for 2019. Its efforts to reward shareholders through buybacks also raises optimism. In a shareholder-friendly move, the company's board authorized a new buyback program worth $3 billion in July. However, with United Airlines having 14 Boeing 737 MAX jets in its fleet, the prolonged grounding of the aircraft is concerning. The carrier has extended its grounding period through Nov 3. During this time it will face numerous flight cancellations, which in turn could affect operations. United Airlines' high debt levels further add to the woes.”

Get United Continental alerts:

UAL has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Continental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Continental from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Continental from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.12.

UAL opened at $83.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.16. United Continental has a 52-week low of $77.02 and a 52-week high of $97.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.82.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Continental will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 10,000 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,981,974. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in United Continental during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in United Continental during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in United Continental during the second quarter worth about $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in United Continental by 218.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its stake in United Continental by 40.5% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Continental (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.