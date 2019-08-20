United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.18

Shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.18 and traded as low as $11.15. United Bancorp shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

In related news, Director Gary W. Glessner acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $31,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,610. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.29% of United Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBCP)

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

