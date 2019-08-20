U.CASH Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (UCASH)

U.CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, U.CASH has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. U.CASH has a market cap of $22.72 million and approximately $21,935.00 worth of U.CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U.CASH token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, C2CX, BTC-Alpha and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00262037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.94 or 0.01317054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00022282 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00092006 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000406 BTC.

U.CASH Profile

U.CASH launched on September 9th, 2017. U.CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,160,479,603 tokens. The Reddit community for U.CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U.CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash . The official website for U.CASH is u.cash

Buying and Selling U.CASH

U.CASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Exrates, C2CX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U.CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U.CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U.CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

