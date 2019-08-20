TTC Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.58 Million (TTC)

TTC Protocol (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, TTC Protocol has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TTC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.64 million and $2.58 million worth of TTC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TTC Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, UEX, Bibox and DEx.top.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.05 or 0.00701879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012163 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00014757 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000508 BTC.

TTC Protocol Profile

TTC Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2014. TTC Protocol’s total supply is 776,209,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,028,194 tokens. TTC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ttceco and its Facebook page is accessible here . TTC Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for TTC Protocol is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TTC Protocol is www.ttc.eco

TTC Protocol Token Trading

TTC Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, BitForex, DEx.top and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

