Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 70 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,623 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 13,908.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 70,263,213 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 19,805.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $226,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,709 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5,632.6% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,182,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,343 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,564,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $522,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,500 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,139,622 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $542,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $226.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

FB traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.20. 287,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,668,508. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66. The company has a market cap of $524.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.61.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $23,173,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.82, for a total transaction of $9,670,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,099,634 shares of company stock valued at $204,014,248. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

