Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $466,000 Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Citigroup cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.15.

PRU stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.54. The stock had a trading volume of 32,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,214. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $106.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.91.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

