Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSE. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinseo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 price target on shares of Trinseo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Trinseo from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.86.

NYSE TSE opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.96. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $82.18.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $951.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 12,264 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $468,116.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,941.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 5,050 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $193,970.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,901 shares in the company, valued at $610,757.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trinseo in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trinseo in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Trinseo by 218.7% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Trinseo by 128.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Trinseo in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

