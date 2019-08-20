TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $21.00 on Friday. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($4.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($4.05). The company had revenue of $4.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,612,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

