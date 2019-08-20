TransferCoin (TX) Price Up 50.7% This Week

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded up 18% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. During the last week, TransferCoin has traded 50.7% higher against the dollar. TransferCoin has a market cap of $233,175.00 and $583.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TransferCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TransferCoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00012864 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000218 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,024,872 coins. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io . The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TransferCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.