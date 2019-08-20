Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

In related news, SVP John P. Ordus sold 10,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,659.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,964,984.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,680.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,933 shares of company stock worth $6,865,486. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 79.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 46.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 241.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,069. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $78.67 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

