TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Trading Down 27.9%

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s stock price dropped 27.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.40, approximately 3,855,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 1,739,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45.

About TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT)

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.