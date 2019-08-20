Torch Wealth Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Torch Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Torch Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 481,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,505,000 after acquiring an additional 44,265 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 62,206 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,132 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $78,444.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,788.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,047 shares of company stock valued at $234,591. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.54. 1,407,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,917,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $64.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

