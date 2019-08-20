TokenPay (TPAY) Price Tops $0.41 on Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $6.70 million and approximately $86,726.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00003806 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, Liquid, BiteBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00026746 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002322 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00164918 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,778.55 or 0.99565506 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000581 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00048710 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000404 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,388,129 coins and its circulating supply is 16,241,458 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

