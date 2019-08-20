Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,175 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 2,543.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 130.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $278,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,858. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $28.32.

