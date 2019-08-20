Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Grows Position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDL. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 13,080.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 528,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 524,526 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,870,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 964,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,345,000 after purchasing an additional 191,353 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 114,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 52,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,221,000.

iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,270. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23.

