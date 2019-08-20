Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 2.0% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 154.5% during the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,306.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,425 shares of company stock valued at $804,312 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,518. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $211.90. The company has a market cap of $122.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.94.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

