Thorn Group (ASX:TGA) Stock Price Down 2%

Thorn Group Ltd (ASX:TGA) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.25 ($0.17) and last traded at A$0.25 ($0.17), approximately 177,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 351,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.25 ($0.18).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Thorn Group (ASX:TGA)

Thorn Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial solutions to consumers and businesses in Australia. It is involved in the leasing of household products to consumers; and provision of leasing and other financial services to small and medium size enterprises under the Radio Rentals name.

