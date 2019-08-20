THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR) Stock Price Down 3.4%

THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR)’s share price traded down 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.67 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01), 1,264,281 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,270,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 million and a PE ratio of -3.50.

THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 Company Profile (LON:THR)

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, silver, lithium, and gold deposits. The company's primary assets include comprise the Molyhil Tungsten-Molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; and the Pilot Mountain tungsten project located in Nevada, the United States.

