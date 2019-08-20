Thomas Cook Group (LON:TCG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.73

Shares of Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.73 and traded as high as $9.28. Thomas Cook Group shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 16,576,086 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCG shares. Numis Securities reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Thomas Cook Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.16) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Thomas Cook Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oddo Securities downgraded shares of Thomas Cook Group to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 18 ($0.24) in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 37.70 ($0.49).

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.72. The company has a market capitalization of $132.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.73.

Thomas Cook Group plc provides travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Northern Europe. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 270 hotels primarily under the Casa Cook, Cook's Club, and Sunwing brands. As of December 12, 2018, the company operated an airline fleet of 101 aircrafts to 120 destinations.

