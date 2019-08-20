Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. is a property and casualty reinsurance company. The Company operates in two segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance and Catastrophe Risk Management. Third Point engages in underwriting property, auto, workers compensation, and crop quota share contracts for insurance and reinsurance companies. It also underwrites property catastrophe exposures and writes excess of loss catastrophe reinsurance. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. is based in Bermuda. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Third Point Reinsurance stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.69. 5,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,325. Third Point Reinsurance has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $926.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $214.58 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Third Point Reinsurance will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel V. Malloy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $48,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Third Point Reinsurance during the fourth quarter worth about $16,566,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 787.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 116.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Third Point Reinsurance during the first quarter worth about $837,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

