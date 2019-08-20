THEKEY (TKY) Trading Down 3.8% This Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $9.05 million and $28,307.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One THEKEY token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bit-Z, Coinrail and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000406 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. It launched on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,060,038,287 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinrail, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Bit-Z, LBank and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

