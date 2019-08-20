The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Insider Nikolaos Koumettis Sells 146,000 Shares

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $7,929,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244,451 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,133.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of KO traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.88. 8,147,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,954,326. The stock has a market cap of $232.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.19. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 230.5% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 79,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 26.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 61,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $383,000. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.10.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

