The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $11.50.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $22.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.40%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $88,592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela L. Bentley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $197,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,377.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 994,829 shares of company stock valued at $93,013,243.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 272,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 132,543 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,651,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,183,000 after buying an additional 444,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

