Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $1,177,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total value of $3,352,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,098 shares in the company, valued at $68,415,963.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 33,766 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $6,089,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,916 shares of company stock valued at $15,785,800. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $238.00 to $191.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $394.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.53.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,771,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 0.60. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $379.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -7.51 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

