Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $643.31 Million

Analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to post $643.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $648.20 million and the lowest is $641.30 million. Teleflex reported sales of $609.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFX. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $309.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.67.

NYSE TFX traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $367.86. 217,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,885. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $226.02 and a 12-month high of $373.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.74%.

In other news, VP John Deren sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.06, for a total value of $731,580.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,972.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.81, for a total value of $59,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,878.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,020,002 in the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Teleflex by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,637,000 after purchasing an additional 34,749 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 264,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $87,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Teleflex by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

