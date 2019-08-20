TD Securities Cuts NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$30.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a buy rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of NFI Group in a research note on Sunday, April 21st.

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$25.47 on Friday. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$24.89 and a 12-month high of C$52.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$31.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.25.

In other NFI Group news, Director Larry Dean Edwards purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$25.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$251,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$502,920. Also, Senior Officer Paul Soubry purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$25.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,604.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 356,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,964,893.73. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 19,000 shares of company stock worth $519,639.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

