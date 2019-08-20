Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,636 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 53,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 20,002 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $82.57. 411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,183. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.48. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $110.30.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.80 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 41.49%. Research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO).

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.