Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,020 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Target by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 38,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,167 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in shares of Target by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 19,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.39. The company had a trading volume of 491,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,113. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $90.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 8,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $736,379.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $691,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,854,650 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Target from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $105.00 target price on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.49.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

