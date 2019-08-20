Tael (WABI) Market Cap Hits $6.11 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000987 BTC on major exchanges including $24.72, $18.11, $119.16 and $13.96. During the last seven days, Tael has traded down 8% against the dollar. Tael has a total market capitalization of $6.11 million and $140,558.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tael alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.38 or 0.04709015 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00045930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001170 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000866 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,557,387 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.20, $34.91, $4.92, $6.32, $18.11, $13.96, $24.72, $45.75, $119.16, $10.00, $62.56 and $5.22. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.