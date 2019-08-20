Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) & Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Rimini Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tabula Rasa HealthCare -7.09% 3.63% 1.44% Rimini Street -15.41% -8.20% 18.44%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Rimini Street, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 2 7 1 2.90 Rimini Street 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus price target of $84.23, suggesting a potential upside of 32.57%. Rimini Street has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.25%. Given Rimini Street’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Rimini Street’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tabula Rasa HealthCare $204.27 million 6.87 -$47.27 million $0.34 186.88 Rimini Street $252.79 million 1.29 -$67.96 million ($0.32) -15.38

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rimini Street. Rimini Street is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tabula Rasa HealthCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.3% of Rimini Street shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tabula Rasa HealthCare beats Rimini Street on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems. The company's cloud-based software applications also comprise RxCompanion, a medication therapy management software platform for the identification and resolution of medication and other health related problems; TruChart, an electronic health record (EHR) system for Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) programs; and PACElogic, which deliver real-time sharable workflows comprising EHR, customer relationship management, claims adjudication, electronic data interchange, care management, coordination, planning, integration with community-based providers, and various Federal and State required reporting for PACE organizations and small health plans. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. also offers clinical pharmacist collaboration, prescription fulfillment and reminder packaging, and pharmacy cost management services, as well as health plan management services, including risk adjustment and third party administrator services. As of December 31, 2018, it served 224 healthcare organizations. The company offers its cloud-based software solutions to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for managing the medication-related needs of their patients. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

