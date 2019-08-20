Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Announces $0.11 Final Dividend

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.
ASX TAH opened at A$4.45 ($3.16) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$4.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion and a PE ratio of 48.37. Tabcorp has a 1 year low of A$4.09 ($2.90) and a 1 year high of A$4.97 ($3.52).
About Tabcorp
