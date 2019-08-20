Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Announces $0.11 Final Dividend

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

ASX TAH opened at A$4.45 ($3.16) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$4.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion and a PE ratio of 48.37. Tabcorp has a 1 year low of A$4.09 ($2.90) and a 1 year high of A$4.97 ($3.52).

About Tabcorp

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, Gaming Services, and Sun Bets. The Wagering and Media segment is involved in the provision of totalizator and fixed odds betting products on racing, sporting, and other events; and operating a network of TAB and UBET agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations.

