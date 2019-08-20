Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price points to a potential upside of 493.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYBX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Synlogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $25.00 price objective on Synlogic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

SYBX stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.37. 27,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,201. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $146.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.39. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 14.43 and a current ratio of 14.43.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 34.75% and a negative net margin of 1,844.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Synlogic by 5,743.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic during the second quarter worth $195,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Synlogic by 11.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Synlogic by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synlogic by 4.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

